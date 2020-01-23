Linfinity (LFC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,523.00

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Linfinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Linfinity has a total market capitalization of $154,473.00 and approximately $23,523.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linfinity has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linfinity

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,666,529 tokens. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linfinity’s official website is www.linfinity.io

Linfinity Token Trading

Linfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

