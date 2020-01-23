Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 3.3%

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), approximately 27,979 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a market cap of $17.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.33.

In other news, insider Simon Horgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

