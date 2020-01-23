Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.99. 57,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $280.50 and a 1-year high of $428.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

