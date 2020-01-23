LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $11,482.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00005572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

