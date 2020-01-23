Loki (LOKI) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Loki has a market cap of $13.47 million and $59,481.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003554 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,348.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.01921058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.03846023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00641379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00738631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00099608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010804 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00579604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,426,838 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

