Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.54

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.54 and traded as high as $64.50. Lookers shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 134,906 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price (down previously from GBX 68 ($0.89)) on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 61.60 ($0.81).

The stock has a market cap of $241.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

