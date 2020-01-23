Loop Capital Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Loop Capital restated their positive rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average of $223.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 101,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 17,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 98,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

