Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 1,169,018 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,859,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 528,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

