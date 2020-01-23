Loveless Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $49,365.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,775 shares of company stock worth $38,597,315. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $134.28. 6,935,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -394.93 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

