Loveless Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,700 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 95,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,626. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

