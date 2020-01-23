Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 194,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,371. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

