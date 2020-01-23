Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 61,358.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 78,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

IP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,916. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

