LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68, approximately 313 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several analysts recently commented on LSLPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSL Property Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSL Property Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

