Lucia Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,400 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

