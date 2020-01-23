Lucia Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,921,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 42,103 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

