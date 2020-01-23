Lucia Wealth Services LLC Invests $157,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,715,000 after buying an additional 632,573 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,584,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $141.06 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

