Lucia Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,550,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after buying an additional 107,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,061,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $377.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $262.77 and a 52-week high of $384.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.