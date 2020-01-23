Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.25

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.16.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.26. 1,744,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,220. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

