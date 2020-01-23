M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MHO. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 347,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

