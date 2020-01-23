Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) will report $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.21. Madison Square Garden posted earnings of $3.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSG shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

