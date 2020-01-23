Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.01

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.01 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDGL. UBS Group upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

