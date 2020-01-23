Maecenas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,409.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.15 million and $1,409.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

