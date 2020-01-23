Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

MMP opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

