Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

MNSB stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNSB. TheStreet lowered Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

