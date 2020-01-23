Mallcoin (MLC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $576,675.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

