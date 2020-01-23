Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 44,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,179. The stock has a market cap of $797.87 million, a P/E ratio of 174.74, a P/E/G ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.