Marathon Asset Management LLP Acquires 12,447 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,459.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,484.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,380.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

