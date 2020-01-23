Marathon Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,151.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,816.56. The company has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

