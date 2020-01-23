Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 716,015 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,015 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $126.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

