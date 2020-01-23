Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.27. 153,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.92. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $196.60 and a twelve month high of $326.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.