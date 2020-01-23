Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $323.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.92. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $326.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

