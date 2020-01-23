McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 1,581 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. McAdam LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.87. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $140.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.