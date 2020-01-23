McAdam LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.0% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 83,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 3,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,343. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

