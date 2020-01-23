McAdam LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,052,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of MNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.