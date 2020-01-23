McAdam LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,901,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,879. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

