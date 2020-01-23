McAdam LLC Sells 198 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.98. 2,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,940. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $105.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.