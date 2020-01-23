Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $825,918,000 after purchasing an additional 502,349 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

MCD opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

