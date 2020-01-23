Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

MCD stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.