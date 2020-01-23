Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,178 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.05% of Lennar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 15.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 17.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 469,056 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lennar by 56.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $1,822,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,335,800. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.27. 5,180,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

