Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $16.48 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cintas by 3,945.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after buying an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cintas by 399.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cintas by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 747.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $287.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

