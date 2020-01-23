Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $5.14 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.07% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chemed by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

Chemed stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.06. 54,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,973. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.67. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $286.50 and a 1-year high of $485.15.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $3,679,279. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

