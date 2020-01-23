Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 24,775 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Shares of MLCO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 8,754,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,854. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.88. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

