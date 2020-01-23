Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $162.48. 2,153,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $164.54. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

