Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 44,886 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,886 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 149,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,499,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $557.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day moving average is $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

