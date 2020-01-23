Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 463 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Trade Desk by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,043.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Trade Desk by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura upgraded Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.24.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $357,096.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,650.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.66, for a total value of $2,096,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,892,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.39. 1,076,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day moving average is $237.64. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $293.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

