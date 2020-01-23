McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 297 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $198.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

