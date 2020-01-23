McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CERN. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $75.68. 1,311,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

