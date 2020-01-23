McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $380.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $324.76 and a 1 year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

