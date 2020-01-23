McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 340.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.