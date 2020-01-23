McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after acquiring an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,921,000 after acquiring an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.9% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,593,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,448. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

